Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Target Price at $30.01

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.01.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LPL Financial Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial Holdings in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) opened at 36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. LPL Financial Holdings has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.86.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. LPL Financial Holdings had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. LPL Financial Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings by 9.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 63.0% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings by 673.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

About LPL Financial Holdings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc is a broker-dealer, a custodian for registered investment advisors (RIAs) and an independent consultant to retirement plans. The Company provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors (its advisors), including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions across the country.

