Brokerages Set Kirby Corp. (KEX) PT at $62.50

Shares of Kirby Corp. (NYSE:KEX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research firms have commented on KEX. Stephens downgraded Kirby Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kirby Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kirby Corp. from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Kirby Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of Kirby Corp. (NYSE:KEX) opened at 67.00 on Monday. Kirby Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Kirby Corp. (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Kirby Corp. had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Kirby Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Corp. will post $2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Societe Generale acquired a new position in Kirby Corp. during the second quarter valued at $1,135,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kirby Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Kirby Corp. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,514,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after buying an additional 79,520 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Kirby Corp. by 66.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Kirby Corp. by 26.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. Company Profile

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services. The Company, through its Marine Transportation segment, is a provider of marine transportation services, operating tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all the three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii.

