Brokerages Set Grainger PLC (GRI) Price Target at $265.43

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 265.43 ($3.29).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRI. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 199 ($2.47) target price on shares of Grainger PLC in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.97) target price on shares of Grainger PLC in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.72) target price on shares of Grainger PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.35) target price on shares of Grainger PLC in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

In other news, insider Nick Jopling bought 204 shares of Grainger PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £446.76 ($554.50).

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) opened at 238.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 223.45. The company’s market cap is GBX 988.44 million. Grainger PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 193.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 249.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Grainger PLC’s previous dividend of $1.45. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

