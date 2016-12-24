Brokerages Set Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Price Target at $152.58

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Vernon O. Hamilton sold 4,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $661,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $3,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,938,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 354.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 850.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 430.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) opened at 161.57 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $101.01 and a 52 week high of $172.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.83 and its 200 day moving average is $150.45.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post $4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain. The Company operates pizza stores at 12,500 locations in over 80 markets. It operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its Domestic Stores segment consists primarily of its franchise operations, through which it operates network of over 4,820 franchised stores located in the United States.

