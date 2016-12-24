Brokerages Set CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) Price Target at $33.25

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on CORR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. RBC Capital Markets downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters boosted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) opened at 35.28 on Wednesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $36.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $418.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 170.45%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets.

