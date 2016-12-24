Bridges Investment Counsel Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)

Bridges Investment Counsel Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,952 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Qualcomm accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bridges Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridges Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 3,479.3% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 61.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 53.2% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded up 0.15% during trading on Friday, hitting $66.86. 3,088,052 shares of the stock were exchanged. Qualcomm Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business earned $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualcomm Inc. will post $4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is 55.64%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vetr upgraded Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.21 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho upgraded Qualcomm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded Qualcomm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

In related news, Director Raymond V. Dittamore sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,231,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Derek K. Aberle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $953,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualcomm

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

