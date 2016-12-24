Brent Woodford Sells 925 Shares of The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.61, for a total value of $96,764.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,184.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brent Woodford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Brent Woodford sold 1,582 shares of The Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $166,315.66.

On Thursday, December 15th, Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $209,000.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Brent Woodford sold 2,500 shares of The Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $259,300.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Brent Woodford sold 230 shares of The Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $22,553.80.

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) opened at 105.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. The Walt Disney Co. has a 52 week low of $86.25 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Co. will post $5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from The Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. The Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $115.00 target price on The Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.04 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen and Company set a $90.00 target price on The Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

