BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $368,000 Position in Tree.com Inc. (TREE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tree.com Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 78.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tree.com were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tree.com by 5.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Societe Generale acquired a new position in shares of Tree.com during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tree.com by 21.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tree.com by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Tree.com by 59.9% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Tree.com Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) traded down 0.58% on Friday, reaching $102.70. 121,767 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.46. Tree.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

Tree.com (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm earned $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. Tree.com had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tree.com Inc. will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tree.com from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Tree.com in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tree.com in a report on Sunday, December 4th. RBC Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on shares of Tree.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Tree.com from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tree.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.74.

In related news, COO Nikul Patel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total transaction of $305,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,482.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree), formerly Tree.com, Inc, is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers. The Company offers a range of loan types and other credit-based offerings for its consumers. The Company operates through Lending activities segment. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity, reverse mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans and small business loans, and other related offerings.

