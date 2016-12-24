BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $362,000 Position in Cardtronics Inc. (CATM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Cardtronics Inc. (NASDAQ:CATM) by 46.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Cardtronics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cardtronics by 2.0% in the second quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cardtronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Cardtronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Inc. (NASDAQ:CATM) traded up 1.66% during trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. 188,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. Cardtronics Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company earned $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. Cardtronics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics Inc. will post $3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Feltl & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. lowered shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other news, insider David Walker Dove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $251,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics PLC, formerly Cardtronics, Inc, is a provider of automated consumer financial services. The Company provides these services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The Company’s operations consisted of its North America and Europe segments.

