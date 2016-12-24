BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $353,000 Position in Graham Holdings Co. (GHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co. (NYSE:GHC) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Graham Holdings were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Societe Generale bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings during the second quarter valued at $988,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings by 24.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings by 66.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham Holdings during the second quarter valued at $956,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co. (NYSE:GHC) traded down 1.42% during trading on Friday, reaching $524.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,423 shares. Graham Holdings Co. has a one year low of $425.14 and a one year high of $547.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $495.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.72.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Graham Holdings Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, formerly The Washington Post Company, is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, television broadcasting, cable television systems, and online, print and local TV news. The Company owns Kaplan, a provider of educational services to individuals, schools and businesses, serving over one million students annually with operations in more than 30 countries.

