BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,317 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,002,000 after buying an additional 2,594,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 15,516,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,870,000 after buying an additional 1,075,144 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4,663.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 902,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 883,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,631,000 after buying an additional 429,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,140,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) traded up 0.57% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 619,534 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.01. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm earned $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.09%.

Separately, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In related news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 5,000 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,599. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant properties and land. The Company’s segment is single-tenant real estate assets. The Company also provides investment advisory and asset management services to investors in the single-tenant area.

