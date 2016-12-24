Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5,507.0% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) traded down 0.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.37. 2,859,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $63.65 billion. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post ($2.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Edward Jones raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Vetr downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.41 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.03.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (ConocoPhillips) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The Company operates through six operating segments, which are primarily defined by geographic region: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

