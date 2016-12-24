BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRCI) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc (LON:BRCI) opened at 87.00 on Friday. BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 43.25 and a 52-week high of GBX 90.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc (BRCI) Announces GBX 1 Dividend” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/blackrock-comms-income-inv-tst-plc-brci-announces-gbx-1-dividend/1131799.html.

About BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc

Blackrock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s objectives are to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Comms Income Inv Tst Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.