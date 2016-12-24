Black Hills Corp. (BKH) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Black Hills Corp. worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Black Hills Corp. by 46.4% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Black Hills Corp. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 722,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,559,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Black Hills Corp. by 14.9% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills Corp. by 35.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 353,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Black Hills Corp. by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) traded down 0.58% during trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. 181,774 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $64.58.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.77 million. Black Hills Corp. had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Black Hills Corp.’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Corp. will post $3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Black Hills Corp.’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Singular Research began coverage on shares of Black Hills Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Black Hills Corp. Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which operates in the United States with two business groups: Utilities and Non-regulated Energy. Its Utilities Group consists of regulated Electric Utilities and regulated Gas Utilities segments, and the Company’s Non-regulated Energy Group consists of Power Generation, Coal Mining, and Oil and Gas segments.

