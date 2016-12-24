Bemis Co. (BMS) Position Held by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems maintained its stake in shares of Bemis Co. (NYSE:BMS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bemis were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bemis by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bemis during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bemis by 0.6% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bemis by 302.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bemis during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bemis Co. (NYSE:BMS) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 773,972 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.90. Bemis Co. has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $54.19.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Bemis had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bemis Co. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Bemis’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMS shares. Bank of America Corp. cut Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bemis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Bemis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. RBC Capital Markets cut Bemis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut Bemis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

In other Bemis news, Director Edward N. Perry sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $77,113.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two business segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents food, consumer and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations in the United States. The U.S. Packaging segment manufactures multilayer polymer, blown and cast film structures to produce packaging sold for food and personal care product applications, as well as non-food applications.

