Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $317,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. maintained its position in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 365.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 149.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 95.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.15. 3,238,753 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $167.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.55. The Walt Disney Co. has a one year low of $86.25 and a one year high of $108.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Co. will post $5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from The Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. The Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Vetr upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.04 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $128.00) on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,967,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,425,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,582 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $166,315.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

