Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 28.6% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FCM Investments TX purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $132,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.7% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $183,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) traded down 0.15% on Friday, reaching $66.27. 1,210,939 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.49. Colgate-Palmolive Co. has a 1-year low of $61.40 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company earned $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 6,924.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Co. will post $2.81 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/baxter-bros-inc-cuts-position-in-colgate-palmolive-co-cl/1131971.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.86 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,072 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $472,268.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,834 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $251,740.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,577.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.