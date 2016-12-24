Bartlett & Co. LLC Maintains Position in SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC maintained its stake in SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth about $127,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 66.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Euclid Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) traded up 0.04% during trading on Friday, hitting $56.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,698 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48. SunTrust Banks Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks Inc. will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. FBR & Co set a $49.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. upped their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

In related news, insider Aleem Gillani sold 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $393,959.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Panther sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $42,915.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,322 shares in the company, valued at $909,409.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Through its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, the Company offers a line of financial services for consumers and businesses, including deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. The Company’s other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

