Bartlett & Co. LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 873 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1,104.6% in the second quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) traded up 1.00% on Friday, hitting $146.02. 428,757 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.01. Anthem Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.85 and a 52 week high of $148.26.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. The business earned $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.77 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc. will post $10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

WARNING: “Bartlett & Co. LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/bartlett-co-llc-continues-to-hold-stake-in-anthem-inc-antm/1132231.html.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co. upgraded shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.79.

In related news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.29, for a total value of $113,397.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Swedish sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.10, for a total transaction of $1,178,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,894,104.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc is a health benefit company. The Company offers a range of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company has three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. The Company’s Commercial and Specialty Business, and Government Business segments offer managed care products, including preferred provider organizations (PPOs), health maintenance organizations (HMOs), traditional indemnity benefits and point-of-service (POS) plans, as well as various hybrid benefit plans, including consumer-driven health plans (CDHPs), hospital only and limited benefit products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.