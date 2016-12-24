BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKU. FIG Partners began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC upgraded BankUnited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other BankUnited news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Starr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $187,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) opened at 37.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.00. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post $2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited, National Association (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through approximately 100 branches. The Company offers a range of lending products, including small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal loans and leases, commercial lines of credit, letters of credit and consumer loans.

