Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37,920,000 Stake in United States Steel Corp. (X)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,010,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United States Steel Corp. were worth $37,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel Corp. by 10.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 57,553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel Corp. by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in United States Steel Corp. by 5.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel Corp. by 18.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 86,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in United States Steel Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) opened at 35.78 on Friday. United States Steel Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The company’s market cap is $6.17 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Axiom Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel Corp. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of United States Steel Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.99 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel Corp. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $29.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

In related news, VP David J. Rintoul sold 16,353 shares of United States Steel Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $547,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,903.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 2,128 shares of United States Steel Corp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $75,203.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,214.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation (U. S. Steel) is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

