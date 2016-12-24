Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,937 Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Fifth Street Finance Corp. were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 1,251.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 81.8% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 105.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) traded up 0.821% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.525. The company had a trading volume of 719,639 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $6.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays PLC set a $6.00 price target on Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

In other news, Director Richard P. Dutkiewicz bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,753.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 10,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $58,857.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,079,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,038,622.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Street Finance Corp.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company that lends to and invests in small and mid-sized companies, primarily in connection with investments by private equity sponsors. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the debt investments and capital appreciation from the equity investments.

