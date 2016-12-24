Avista Corp. (AVA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Avista Corp. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.84% of Avista Corp. worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista Corp. by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,029,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,130,000 after buying an additional 593,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avista Corp. by 2,958.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 439,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avista Corp. by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,179,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,633,000 after buying an additional 413,934 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Avista Corp. by 57.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 424,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 155,767 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avista Corp. by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 101,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista Corp. (NYSE:AVA) opened at 39.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.35. Avista Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Avista Corp. (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Avista Corp. had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $303.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista Corp. will post $2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Avista Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Williams Capital boosted their target price on Avista Corp. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Avista Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Avista Corp. Company Profile

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility with certain other business ventures. The Company operates through two business segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity, and distributes natural gas serving electric and natural gas customers in eastern Washington and northern Idaho and natural gas customers in parts of Oregon.

