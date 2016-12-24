Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $2,287,000 Position in United Technologies Corp. (UTX)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. United Technologies Corp. makes up about 1.3% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Technologies Corp. were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of United Technologies Corp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 186,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $565,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) traded up 0.17% on Friday, reaching $110.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,561 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average is $104.65. United Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $83.39 and a 12-month high of $111.69.

United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. United Technologies Corp. had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm earned $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Corp. will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. United Technologies Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/aull-monroe-investment-management-corp-has-2287000-position-in-united-technologies-corp-utx/1132005.html.

UTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Vetr raised United Technologies Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.61 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $102,946.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.94 per share, with a total value of $539,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies Corp. Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.