AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Held by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group continued to hold its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,763 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 170.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in AT&T by 38.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Concannon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 40.3% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded up 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.73. 9,645,385 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.36. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.95.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,331.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

