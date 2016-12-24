Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a report released on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young anticipates that the firm will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Associated Banc-Corp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASB. Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of Associated Banc-Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc-Corp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Associated Banc-Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc-Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc-Corp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/associated-banc-corp-asb-forecasted-to-earn-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-35-per-share/1132009.html.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) traded up 0.20% during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,092 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $25.43.

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Associated Banc-Corp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Associated Banc-Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Associated Banc-Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

In other Associated Banc-Corp news, insider Judith M. Docter sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 3,408.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 49.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc-Corp

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and nonbanking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

