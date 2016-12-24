Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc-Corp in a report released on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young anticipates that the firm will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Associated Banc-Corp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASB. Bank of America Corp. upgraded shares of Associated Banc-Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc-Corp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Associated Banc-Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc-Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc-Corp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) traded up 0.20% during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,092 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.20. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $25.43.
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Associated Banc-Corp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Associated Banc-Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Associated Banc-Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.
In other Associated Banc-Corp news, insider Judith M. Docter sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,537.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 3,408.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp by 49.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Associated Banc-Corp
Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and nonbanking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
