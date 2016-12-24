Asset Advisors Corp Has $278,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL)

Asset Advisors Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 28.6% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FCM Investments TX acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.7% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,939 shares. Colgate-Palmolive Co. has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $75.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 6,924.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Co. will post $2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.86 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

In other news, insider Patricia Verduin sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $277,543.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $472,268.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company, whose products are marketed in over 200 countries and territories throughout the world. The Company’s segments include Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through over five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe/South Pacific, Asia and Africa/Eurasia.

