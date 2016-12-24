Ashland Inc. (ASH) Stake Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ashland by 87.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Ashland by 104.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ashland during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Ashland during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) traded up 1.50% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,421 shares. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.84 billion.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 15.23% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -260.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/ashland-inc-ash-stake-boosted-by-cibc-asset-management-inc/1132047.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Ashland in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $119.00 target price on Ashland and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.33.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $166,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.