Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,484 Shares of Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Chevron Corp. makes up about 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron Corp. were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corp. by 44.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 962,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,867,000 after buying an additional 297,159 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Corp. during the second quarter worth about $2,118,000. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corp. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,142,000 after buying an additional 29,353 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.42. 2,683,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $223.55 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.73. Chevron Corp. has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. Chevron Corp. had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm earned $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corp. will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -540.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chevron Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron Corp. in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Chevron Corp. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.79 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.15.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of Chevron Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $593,406.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of Chevron Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

