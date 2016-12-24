Arizona State Retirement System Has $368,000 Stake in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invictus RG boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 27.3% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 120.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) traded up 0.52% during trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 290,096 shares. The firm has a market cap of $903.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $47.55.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm earned $233.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.64 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants Inc. will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 11,298 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $421,641.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lon Ledwith sold 7,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company’s restaurants are operated as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill and a BJ’s Grill restaurant. Its menu features deep-dish pizza, craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads and desserts, including its Pizookie dessert.

