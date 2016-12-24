Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) Receives $3.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arch Coal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on Arch Coal in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) opened at 78.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The company’s market capitalization is $1.96 billion. Arch Coal has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $86.47.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc is a coal producer. The Company is engaged in the production of thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines located throughout the United States, for sale to utility, industrial and steel producers both in the United States and around the world. The Company operates mining complexes in West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming and Colorado.

