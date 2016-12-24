Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (AGTC) Stake Held by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AGTC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned 0.09% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. by 41.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. by 610.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AGTC) traded up 4.74% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 54,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $179.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business earned $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

In other Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. news, Director Ivana Magovcevic purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $28,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops gene therapy products designed to manage the lives of patients with severe diseases in ophthalmology. As of March 31, 2016, its product candidates included treatments for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), over two forms of achromatopsia (ACHM) and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

