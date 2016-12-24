Ancora Inverness LLC Has $1,825,000 Position in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

Ancora Inverness LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Ancora Inverness LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 148.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 340.5% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) traded up 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.64. 5,307,649 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $103.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 100.57%. The firm earned $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences Inc. will post $11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen and Company set a $120.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

In related news, insider John C. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,231,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,829,982.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $7,860,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,761 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

