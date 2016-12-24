Analysts Set WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA) PT at $23.04

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSE:WJA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WJA. Scotiabank set a C$28.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 target price (up from C$23.10) on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WestJet Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of WestJet Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) opened at 23.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. WestJet Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canada-based airline company that offers airline services and vacation packages. The Company operates WestJet Vacations, which provide air, hotel, car and excursion packages, and WestJet Encore, which is a regional airline that operates a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and over one destination in the United States.

