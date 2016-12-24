Analysts Set UNITE Group plc (UTG) Price Target at $663.67

Shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 663.67 ($8.24).

UTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 712 ($8.84) target price on shares of UNITE Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.38) price target on shares of UNITE Group plc in a report on Monday, October 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.45) price target on shares of UNITE Group plc in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.38) price target on shares of UNITE Group plc in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group plc in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) opened at 595.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.32 billion. UNITE Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 541.57 and a 12-month high of GBX 667.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 561.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 602.30.

About UNITE Group plc

The Unite Group plc is a United Kingdom-based developer and operator of student accommodation. The Company provides a home for over 46,000 students in approximately 140 properties in over 30 of the country’s University towns and cities. It operates through two segments: Operations and Property. The Operations segment is responsible for the Company’s approximately 140 properties, including those owned by its co-investment vehicles.

