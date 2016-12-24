Analysts Set Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Price Target at $15.75

Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. RBC Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on shares of Trupanion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

In other news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $56,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,523,005 shares in the company, valued at $24,596,530.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Rubin sold 21,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $361,445.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 88.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $160,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter valued at $168,000.

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) opened at 15.65 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $457.81 million. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34.

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post ($0.23) EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc provides a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through two segments: subscription business and other business. The subscription business segment includes monthly subscriptions related to the Company’s medical plan, which are marketed directly to consumers.

