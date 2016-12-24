Analysts Issue Forecasts for Old Line Bancshares Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (OLBK)

Old Line Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) – Analysts at FIG Partners issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Old Line Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Old Line Bancshares’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Old Line Bancshares had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

OLBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Line Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old Line Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Old Line Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) traded up 2.10% on Friday, hitting $24.36. 22,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $264.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. Old Line Bancshares has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $25.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Old Line Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Rivest acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,592.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Hargrove Mcgill acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $49,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,795.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares by 72.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 516,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after buying an additional 216,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares by 736.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 221,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 194,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,188,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares by 1,359.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 58,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares by 234.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Line Bancshares Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Old Line Bank (The Bank). The Bank is a chartered trust company engaged in commercial banking business, making various types of loans, investments and accepting deposits. It markets its financial services to small to medium sized businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers and clients.

