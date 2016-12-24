Analysts Anticipate CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Shares of CNA Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the six analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. CNA Financial Corp.’s rating score has declined by 16.5% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $42.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.81 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CNA Financial Corp. an industry rank of 166 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CNA Financial Corp. in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of CNA Financial Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNA Financial Corp. by 86.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,071,000 after buying an additional 514,415 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial Corp. by 1.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 807,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,788,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial Corp. by 872.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 410,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 368,614 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial Corp. by 25.2% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 362,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 72,807 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNA Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA) opened at 42.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. CNA Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $42.24.

CNA Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. CNA Financial Corp. had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Corp. will post $3.00 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. CNA Financial Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/analysts-anticipate-cna-financial-corp-cna-to-post-0-81-earnings-per-share/1131749.html.

About CNA Financial Corp.

CNA Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group Non-Core, and Corporate & Other Non-Core. The Specialty segment provides an array of professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNA Financial Corp. (CNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.