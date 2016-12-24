Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,175,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,782,000 after buying an additional 221,118 shares in the last quarter. Banced Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.5% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $8,488,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.1% in the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,741 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.64 and a 52 week high of $176.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.23. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business earned $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post $11.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $204.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $206.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $193.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.31.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

