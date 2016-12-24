American Electric Power Co. (AEP) Stake Decreased by Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co. (NYSE:AEP) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in American Electric Power by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,234,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,279,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in American Electric Power by 50.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Co. (NYSE:AEP) traded down 0.11% during trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. 1,121,643 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.18. American Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $71.32.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Co. will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 163.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $66.50) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing.

