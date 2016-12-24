Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stake Raised by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 108.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, First Niagara Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Niagara Bank now owns 1,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 0.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $760.59. 1,981,616 shares of the stock traded hands. Amazon.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.00 and a 12-month high of $847.21. The firm has a market cap of $361.41 billion, a PE ratio of 174.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $762.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $767.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm earned $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.69 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com Inc. will post $4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $920.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group set a $950.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective (up previously from $930.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $918.02.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total value of $3,751,363.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,601,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

