Allergan PLC (AGN) to Post FY2016 Earnings of $13.40 Per Share, Gabelli Forecasts

Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allergan PLC in a report issued on Wednesday. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra forecasts that the brokerage will earn $13.40 per share for the year. Gabelli also issued estimates for Allergan PLC’s FY2017 earnings at $16.80 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $19.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $21.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $24.35 EPS.
Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.33. Allergan PLC had a net margin of 93.74% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Allergan PLC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGN. Bank of America Corp. set a $294.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut shares of Allergan PLC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Allergan PLC in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan PLC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.
Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN) opened at 199.08 on Friday. Allergan PLC has a 52 week low of $184.50 and a 52 week high of $317.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average is $227.78. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allergan PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Allergan PLC by 19.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allergan PLC by 68.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Allergan PLC by 133.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan PLC by 10.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Allergan PLC news, CFO Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $210.64 per share, with a total value of $299,530.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,491.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $189.13 per share, for a total transaction of $992,932.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Allergan PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.
Allergan PLC Company Profile
Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.
