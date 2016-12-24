ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) Insider Jess M. Ravich Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) insider Jess M. Ravich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) opened at 4.33 on Friday. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $149.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

ALJ Regional Holdings Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Faneuil, Carpets and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers clients customer relationship management; billing, payment and claims processing; data entry; document management; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; system support and maintenance, and staffing services.

