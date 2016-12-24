AGF Investments Inc. Has $3,819,000 Position in Southern Co. (SO)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,171 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 96,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 585,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,057,000 after buying an additional 47,146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern by 167.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 255,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after buying an additional 160,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,577,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,291,000 after buying an additional 57,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3,155.2% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 394,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 382,406 shares during the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,101 shares. Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.03.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business earned $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co. will post $2.90 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 83.27%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks Inc. dropped their price target on Southern from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

