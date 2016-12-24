AGF Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 70,228 Ring Energy (REI)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Ring Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 69.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. TFS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Shares of Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) traded down 0.61% during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 89,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company’s market cap is $544.92 million. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ring Energy will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ring Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.78.

