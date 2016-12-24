Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 51.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,384 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Vera Bradley worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.9% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) traded up 1.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,038 shares. Vera Bradley Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $427.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm earned $126.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.55 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley Inc. will post $0.63 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/acadian-asset-management-llc-decreases-stake-in-vera-bradley-inc-vra/1131991.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wunderlich set a $20.00 target price on Vera Bradley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas Farrell Byrne II sold 126,481 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $1,500,064.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 10,800 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. It offers an assortment of products, including bags, such as purses, totes and backpacks; accessories, such as wallets, wristlets, phone cases and technology accessories; travel and travel accessories, such as weekend bags, duffel bags and cosmetic bags, and home, such as mugs, tumblers and textiles, including aprons, beach towels, throw blankets and comforters.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.