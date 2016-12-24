59,263 Shares in Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA by 191.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 145,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 95,760 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA by 275.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 358,490 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA by 13.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA during the second quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.
Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) traded up 0.84% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 898,583 shares of the company were exchanged. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Telefonica Brasil SA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.54%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIV. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil SA in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Telefonica Brasil SA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil SA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
Telefonica Brasil SA Company Profile
Telefonica Brasil SA is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband (UBB), Pay television, information technology and digital services (such as e-health, cloud and financial services).
