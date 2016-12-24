59,263 Shares in Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA by 191.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 145,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 95,760 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA by 275.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 358,490 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA by 13.9% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA during the second quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) traded up 0.84% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. 898,583 shares of the company were exchanged. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Telefonica Brasil SA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.54%.

WARNING: “59,263 Shares in Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/24/59263-shares-in-telefonica-brasil-sa-viv-acquired-by-neuberger-berman-group-llc/1132063.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIV. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil SA in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Telefonica Brasil SA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil SA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Telefonica Brasil SA Company Profile

Telefonica Brasil SA is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband (UBB), Pay television, information technology and digital services (such as e-health, cloud and financial services).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.