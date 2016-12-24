24,206 Shares in SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEMG. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SemGroup Corp during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SemGroup Corp by 1,516.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SemGroup Corp during the second quarter worth $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SemGroup Corp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in SemGroup Corp during the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) traded up 1.32% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. 644,565 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. SemGroup Corp has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The company’s market capitalization is $2.80 billion.

SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.93 million. SemGroup Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SemGroup Corp will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SemGroup Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of SemGroup Corp in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

