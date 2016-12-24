1st Global Advisors Inc. Takes Position in TrueBlue Inc. (TBI)

1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in TrueBlue by 4.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TrueBlue by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in TrueBlue by 271.1% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in TrueBlue during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) traded up 0.82% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,683 shares. TrueBlue Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.57. The company’s market cap is $1.01 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.69 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TrueBlue Inc. will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. Deutsche Bank AG raised TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Avondale Partners upgraded TrueBlue from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc (TrueBlue) is a provider of specialized workforce solutions. The Company is engaged in providing staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and managed service provider solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Staffing Services and Managed Services. The Company offers on-premise temporary blue-collar staffing, and outsourced service offerings in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and management of contingent labor services providers (MSP) solutions.

