1,424 Shares in Chemed Corp. (CHE) Acquired by 1st Global Advisors Inc.

1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Chemed Corp. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Chemed Corp. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Chemed Corp. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chemed Corp. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Chemed Corp. by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) traded up 1.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.40. 68,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Chemed Corp. has a one year low of $124.77 and a one year high of $162.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average is $141.20.

Chemed Corp. (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business earned $392.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.44 million. Chemed Corp. had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.77%. Chemed Corp.’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Corp. will post $7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Chemed Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chemed Corp. in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed Corp. from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Chemed Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Chemed Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other Chemed Corp. news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.56, for a total value of $74,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 400 shares of Chemed Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $59,412.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,792.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chemed Corp.

Chemed Corporation operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in diverse business activities. The Company operates its business in two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS segment provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers.

